Chicago Cubs hosting Colorado Rockies for Home Opener

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2024 Major League Baseball season is getting into full swing and the Cubs return to the North Side Monday for their home opener.

They take on the Colorado Rockies Monday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Gates open early!

For the opener, gates open two hours before the first pitch, rather than the usual 90 minutes.

Game time is 1:20 p.m., but some foul weather is on deck Monday.