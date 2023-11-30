CDOT hosting meeting about EV charging

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is hosting a community meeting about electric vehicles Thursday.

The Department of Transportation is looking for public input to help shape the city's investment in electric vehicles and charging stations.

CDOT says it is launching a survey to better understand the level of knowledge residents have about EVs and e-mobility devices like electric bikes and scooters, their mobility needs, and how those factors will impact EV charging demand over the next decade.

The meeting is from 6-7:30 p.m. at Malcolm X College, 1900 W Jackson Blvd.

For more information, visit www.chicago.gov.