Chicago Dior store in Gold Coast robbed at gunpoint, CPD says

Chicago police say the suspect made his way through the back of the store

ByABC7 Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, August 5, 2023 11:00AM
Chicago police said an armed robber held up the Dior store on N. Rush St. in the Gold Coast Friday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed robber held up the Dior store on the 900 blk. of N. Rush Street the city's Gold Coast Friday night, according to Chicago police.

The male suspect came in through the back door at around 10:47 p.m. and pointed a gun at employees while taking merchandise from the store, police said.

Investigators said the offender left out the same way he came in.

He was seen getting into a black GMC Yukon truck that then took off, police said.

No one was hurt in the robbery and no one is in custody, said police.

Area three detectives are investigating.

