14-year-old among 3 injured after apparent Gage Park shootout: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy, Thursday night in an apparent shootout in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Police said preliminary information suggests the three were in the 2300-block of West 55th Street just after 9 p.m., when the teen and a 39-year-old man began exchanging gunfire with a 27-year-old man.
The 27-year-old was shot multiple times and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.
The 14-year-old boy was shot in the torso and shoulder, and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
SEE ALSO: Man dead after being shot while driving, crashing into parked cars in Calumet Heights, police say
The 39-year-old man was shot in the wrist, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
The 27-year-old said someone in a blue van shot at him, police said.
No one was in custody early Friday morning.
Area One Detectives are investigating.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood