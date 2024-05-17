14-year-old among 3 injured after apparent Gage Park shootout: Chicago police

Three people were injured in a Chicago shooting Thursday night, CPD said. A 14-year-old and 2 men were hurt in an apparent Gage Park shootout on 55th.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy, Thursday night in an apparent shootout in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police said preliminary information suggests the three were in the 2300-block of West 55th Street just after 9 p.m., when the teen and a 39-year-old man began exchanging gunfire with a 27-year-old man.

The 27-year-old was shot multiple times and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in the torso and shoulder, and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The 39-year-old man was shot in the wrist, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

The 27-year-old said someone in a blue van shot at him, police said.

No one was in custody early Friday morning.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

