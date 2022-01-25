Snow day: Huskies, French bulldog go sledding in Chicago, Glenview

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11505988" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Huskies went sledding in Glenview on Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Even furry friends have been enjoying Chicago's winter weather.A woman was spotted pulling her French bulldog on a sled Monday morning in Arrigo Park. That park is located in Little Italy on the city's Near West Side.But that French bulldog wasn't the only pet sledding on Monday.Glenview residents Dalbert and Justine were also out sledding through their neighborhood Monday with their two huskies.One of the ABC7 directors, Monica Switzer, shot the video. She said it a put a smile on the faces of all the drivers passing by, including her.