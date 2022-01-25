dogs

Snow day: Huskies, French bulldog go sledding in Chicago, Glenview

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Owner takes dog sledding in Little Italy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Even furry friends have been enjoying Chicago's winter weather.

A woman was spotted pulling her French bulldog on a sled Monday morning in Arrigo Park. That park is located in Little Italy on the city's Near West Side.

But that French bulldog wasn't the only pet sledding on Monday.

Glenview residents Dalbert and Justine were also out sledding through their neighborhood Monday with their two huskies.

Huskies went sledding in Glenview on Monday.



One of the ABC7 directors, Monica Switzer, shot the video. She said it a put a smile on the faces of all the drivers passing by, including her.
