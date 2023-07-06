My Block, My Hood, My City partners with Chicago Loop Alliance for massive downtown teen meetup

My Block, My Hood, My City has partnered with the Chicago Loop Alliance to bring hundreds of teens from across Chicago downtown this weekend for a day of tours and networking.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- My Block, My Hood, My City has partnered with the Chicago Loop Alliance to bring hundreds of teens from across Chicago downtown this weekend for a day of tours and networking.

More than 1,000 teens and young adults are expected in the Loop Saturday for the first ever Downtown Day. The goal is to expose these young people to jobs, new opportunities, skyscrapers they've never seen before, culture, the arts and new restaurants.

A full day of activities is lined up.

"We're going to have a ball, in peace, safely. We're going to have fun," said 15-year-old Samarion Spann.

"We notice a significant pattern, that young people continue to talk about never being downtown. When we bring them down here, they ask, 'what kind of ocean is that?' They've never been on top of a skyscraper," said Nathaniel Viets-Vanlear, director of engagement and outreach for My Block, My Hood, My City.

So the organization, affectionately known as M3, is taking a boots on the ground approach to help improve the lives of Black and brown teens.

"When we see this idea of teen takeovers or young people making a mess downtown, what we're seeing is the result of a long era of divestment. We not seeing resources in these communities. The pandemic has taken so much from our young people," Viets-Vanlear said. "So we're trying to provide some positive outlets through this investment. We're inviting people downtown, with chaperones, with hosts, with businesses who are willing to welcome them."

The Chicago Loop Alliance has recruited dozens of businesses downtown to take part in the event as well.

"Chicago is for everyone. It's not just for one particular class or group. It's for all of us," said Rich Gamble, board chair of the Chicago Loop Alliance. "They have a variety of experiences that have been set up in advance. For example, two of the tallest buildings that we have, 360 Chicago and the Willis tower at their observation decks, there will be opportunities for kids to see the entire expanse of the city. There's river boat cruises, there's restaurants."

Teens and young adults will also tour corporate offices and meet with executives. As a bonus, each young person will receive a $50 gift card.

"We're also partnering with businesses to give them discounts or even free entry in certain spaces to really extend how much they can spend," said Viets-Vanlear.

Ashanti Marshall, 19, is most excited about touring on the Chicago River.

"Because one, it'll cross something off my bucket list and I never actually been on big bodies of water," she said.

She hopes the event will counter stereotypes and change the narrative about teens that look like her.

"Give us a chance, give us opportunity. Actually sit down talk to us and network with us and you will see how much we can bring to downtown," she said.

Downtown Day will be held Saturday, July 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for more information.