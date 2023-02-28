Mayoral election Chicago: Candidates vie for undecided voters as polls open

The top Chicago mayoral candidates according to the latest polls are asking for support in a final push.

Outcome of Chicago mayoral election 2023 may not be known for days

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago voters will go to the polls on Election Day Tuesday to narrow down the field of nine candidates in the race for mayor.

Nine men and women are vying to lead the city.

If no one candidate wins 50%, voters will return to the polls for a runoff.

Mayoral candidates are after those undecided voters Tuesday.

All nine candidates will make a final push on this Election Day, crisscrossing the city.

Ahead of Election Day, over 244,000 early votes have been cast, with more than 1/3 of early voters age 65 and older.

A new poll shows Paul Vallas on top, with nearly 27% support, followed by Brandon Johnson, Lori Lightfoot, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and Willie Wilson.

The top two candidates are expected to face off in an April run-off.

On Monday night, Kam Buckner joined volunteers at a get-out-the-vote phone bank.

"People are poised to create some new leadership here in the city, and I'm glad to be part of that conversation," candidate Kam Buckner said.

Lightfoot took aim at Vallas.

"Paul Vallas isn't just some Republican. He's a Republican, who is dabbling with the far right wing fringe of the Republican party," Lightfoot said.

In response, Vallas said, "I think we're finishing strong. Our message about public safety, about city affordability, about quality schools is resonating."

"I'm asking everyone around the world, who believes a better, stronger, safer Chicago is possible," Johnson added.

Garcia was up early Monday, shaking hands with morning commuters on the CTA on the North Side.

"I think a lot of undecideds are breaking away. There's a lot of positive feedback from voters who already voted, many who are gonna vote, so we're pretty pumped up," Garcia said.

"You see a new face in the mirror. We believe that's going to be us. We believe we got the momentum going," Wilson said at Manny's Deli.

Alderman and candidate Sophia King shook hands and greeted commuters earlier on Monday.

"A lot of people are talking about their plans, about what they're gonna do, and I'm talking about my experience, my track record, what I've already done," King said.

The youngest candidate, Ja'Mal Green, said he feels confident.

Green hit the Roosevelt train station to get morning commuters and undecided voters to pick him Monday.

"We know with a higher voter turnout, where people generally don't vote, and when they vote, they're going to vote for us, the outsider candidate," Ja'Mal Green said.

The polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.