Society

DRONE VIDEO: Chicago landmarks deserted amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Social distancing during COVID-19 is creating a remarkable scene in downtown Chicago, where some of the most popular and crowded spaces are all but deserted.

EMBED More News Videos

Downtown Chicago is nearly deserted as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to impact all aspects of life in the city.



ABC7 gathered drone video and photos at some of the spots that are usually filled with tourists and commuters to find them all eerily empty.
RELATED: Satellite photos show empty landmarks around globe due to COVID-19 pandemic


Only a few joggers and police officers are at popular tourist destinations like the Bean, Millennium and Grant Parks, the lakefront, Museum Campus, and the Chicago Theater.

PHOTOS: Chicago landmarks deserted amid coronavirus pandemic



RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois
Meanwhile, some of the highest traffic CTA stations are also nearly empty, as more and more workers in the Loop telecommute and work from home.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a "stay-at-home" order for all Illinois residents Friday afternoon in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

WATCH: Drone video shows empty streets in Libertyville

EMBED More News Videos

Drone video shows north suburban Libertyville's streets and sidewalks are empty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world


The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopspotoncommunity journalistcoronavirustourism
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News