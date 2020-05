DRONE VIDEO: Chicago landmarks deserted amid COVID-19 outbreak

EMBED >More News Videos Downtown Chicago is nearly deserted as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to impact all aspects of life in the city.

EMBED >More News Videos Drone video shows north suburban Libertyville's streets and sidewalks are empty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Social distancing during COVID-19 is creating a remarkable scene in downtown Chicago, where some of the most popular and crowded spaces are all but deserted.ABC7 gathered drone video and photos at some of the spots that are usually filled with tourists and commuters to find them all eerily empty.Only a few joggers and police officers are at popular tourist destinations like the Bean, Millennium and Grant Parks, the lakefront, Museum Campus, and the Chicago Theater.Meanwhile, some of the highest traffic CTA stations are also nearly empty, as more and more workers in the Loop telecommute and work from home.Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a "stay-at-home" order for all Illinois residents Friday afternoon in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the state.The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website