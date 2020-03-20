DRONE VIDEO: Chicago landmarks deserted amid COVID-19 outbreak

ABC7 gathered drone video and photos at some of the spots that are usually filled with tourists and commuters to find them all eerily empty.
Only a few joggers and police officers are at popular tourist destinations like the Bean, Millennium and Grant Parks, the lakefront, Museum Campus, and the Chicago Theater.
Meanwhile, some of the highest traffic CTA stations are also nearly empty, as more and more workers in the Loop telecommute and work from home.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a "stay-at-home" order for all Illinois residents Friday afternoon in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.