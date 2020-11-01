Community & Events

'Gateway' mural aims to beautify Englewood commercial district on South Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents in the Englewood community had the chance to contribute to the new "Gateway" mural coming to the South Side neighborhood.

The Englewood Arts Collective asked locals to vote on what words they would like to see on the mural and invited them to paint part of it Saturday.

The group launched a survey for neighbors to pick between the words "Strength, Peace and Growth," or "Vibrant, Proud and Strong."

The mural is part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's INVEST South/West initiative. A team of professional artists from the community were commissioned by the city to beautify the walls and bridge spanning the Englewood Line's Halsted viaduct in the 5800-block of S. Halsted Street.

One of the targeted areas in the city program is the 63rd and Halsted commercial district. The mural along the viaduct is intended to be a gateway to the district, city officials said.

The city will provide $65,000 for the artists, materials, site preparation and insurance, according to the project description.

For more information, visit the OurEnglewoodMural website.
