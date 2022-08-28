Taste of Iceland festival hosted throughout Chicago Labor Day weekend, celebrating culture, heritage

An annual celebration of Icelandic culture in North America is kicking off the series of fall festivals.

Throughout the weekend, locals can transport themselves to Iceland with a series of events inspired by, and in celebration of, the best of Icelandic culture through food and beverage, music, literature, films, art and more.

Culinary Experience with Blue Lagoon Iceland: Hosted daily starting at 5 p.m., from Sept. 1-3, and brunch starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 4, at Bistronomic, located at 840 N. Wabash Ave.

Reykjavik Calling Concert, curated by Iceland Airwaves, featuring Icelandic Musicians, Lón, RAKEL, Axel Flóvent, and DJ Hermigervill: Sept. 1, from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m., at Martyr's, located at 3855 N. Lincoln Ave.

Cocktail Class Presented by Icelandic top shelf brands, Reyka Vodka and Ólafsson Gin: Sept. 2, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at The Exchange, located at 224 S. Michigan Ave.

Lamb Film Screening and Q &A with Director Valdimar Johannsson: Sept. 2 at 8 p.m., at the Logan Theatre, located at 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Elemental Sound Bath with Jósa Goodlife: Sept. 3, at 1 p.m. at Yoga View, located at 2211 N. Elston Ave, Ste 200.

Secret of the Sprakkar with Iceland's First Lady, Eliza Reid: Sept. 3, at 4 p.m., at After-Words Bookstore, located at 23 E. Illinois St.

Exploring Iceland with 66 North and Photographer Alex Strohl: Sept. 3, at 7 p.m., at Wildwood Studio, located at 2138 W. Roscoe St.

Wheel of Prizes Presented by Icelandair: Held once daily, at various events (additional details below), participants will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes, including a trip for two to Iceland!

All events, aside from the Icelandic Culinary Experience at Bistronomic are free to attend. Click here to register.