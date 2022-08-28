Taste of Iceland festival hosted throughout Chicago Labor Day weekend, celebrating culture, heritage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An annual celebration of Icelandic culture in North America is kicking off the series of fall festivals.
Throughout the weekend, locals can transport themselves to Iceland with a series of events inspired by, and in celebration of, the best of Icelandic culture through food and beverage, music, literature, films, art and more.
- Culinary Experience with Blue Lagoon Iceland: Hosted daily starting at 5 p.m., from Sept. 1-3, and brunch starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 4, at Bistronomic, located at 840 N. Wabash Ave.
- Reykjavik Calling Concert, curated by Iceland Airwaves, featuring Icelandic Musicians, Lón, RAKEL, Axel Flóvent, and DJ Hermigervill: Sept. 1, from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m., at Martyr's, located at 3855 N. Lincoln Ave.
- Cocktail Class Presented by Icelandic top shelf brands, Reyka Vodka and Ólafsson Gin: Sept. 2, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at The Exchange, located at 224 S. Michigan Ave.
- Lamb Film Screening and Q&A with Director Valdimar Johannsson: Sept. 2 at 8 p.m., at the Logan Theatre, located at 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.
- Elemental Sound Bath with Jósa Goodlife: Sept. 3, at 1 p.m. at Yoga View, located at 2211 N. Elston Ave, Ste 200.
- Secret of the Sprakkar with Iceland's First Lady, Eliza Reid: Sept. 3, at 4 p.m., at After-Words Bookstore, located at 23 E. Illinois St.
- Exploring Iceland with 66 North and Photographer Alex Strohl: Sept. 3, at 7 p.m., at Wildwood Studio, located at 2138 W. Roscoe St.
- Wheel of Prizes Presented by Icelandair: Held once daily, at various events (additional details below), participants will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes, including a trip for two to Iceland!
All events, aside from the Icelandic Culinary Experience at Bistronomic are free to attend. Click here to register.