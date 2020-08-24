Chicago expressway shooting: 1 shot on Eisenhower Expressway; OB lanes closed at Damen

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway has led to a closure of the outbound lanes Chicago's West Side Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police said a man was shot multiple times at about 2:15 a.m. on the outbound lanes of I-290 at Ashland Avenue.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The shooting has led to all outbound lanes to be closed from Damen to Western avenues.
