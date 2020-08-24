Chicago expressway shooting: 1 shot on Eisenhower Expressway; OB lanes closed at Damen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway has led to a closure of the outbound lanes Chicago's West Side Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.Police said a man was shot multiple times at about 2:15 a.m. on the outbound lanes of I-290 at Ashland Avenue.The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious but stable condition.The shooting has led to all outbound lanes to be closed from Damen to Western avenues.