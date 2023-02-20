Chicago shooting: 2 adults killed, 3 children wounded in I-57 on South Side

A Chicago expressway shooting left two adults killed and three children wounded on I-57 Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on I-57 left two adults killed and three children wounded on the South Side Sunday night, authorities said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the two adults in the vehicle were killed.

Illinois State Police said six people, including four children were in a vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 115th Street when shots were fired at about 10:30 p.m.

Six people were inside the car, with two adults and three children wounded, police said. One child was not injured.

The Chicago Fire Department said a 14-7ear-old victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition, The conditions of the other victims were not immediately known.

The female driver of the SUV was able to get off I-57 at 111th Street and Hamlet Avenue.

Local Pastor Donovan Price came out to the scene upset about the violence.

"A Sunday night, crime has been a little down but tonight, it was just tragic," Pastor Price said. "Children shot, possibly more than one. Police officers luckily were on hand, took the child to the hospital."

Meanwhile, state police have not released any description of a suspect or a vehicle. There is also no word on what led up to the shooting.