Shots fired during fight on Pace bus on Bishop Ford Expressway near 130th Street, no one injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired inside a PACE bus on the Bishop Ford Expressway near 130th Street Tuesday afternoon.

Pace spokesperson Maggie Daly Skogsbakken said there was a fight between passengers on the Route #353 bus and shots were fired around 3:42 p.m.

No one on board the bus was injured, Illinois State Police said. There were no lane closures and the bus has since been relocated off the expressway for further investigation.

Daly Skogsbakken said PACE is cooperating with local law enforcement on the investigation.

Illinois State Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of it to contact ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

Witnesses can remain anonymous.