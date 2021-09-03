Chicago Traffic: Kennedy, Edens IB lanes reopen near Montrose for shooting investigation

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out latest conditions on out live traffic map
A man told police that his vehicle was shot at on the southbound lanes of I-90 at about 5:25 a.m. Police said the vehicle sustained damage from the shooting but the man was not injured.
At approximately 7:10 a.m., all lanes southbound on I-90 near Montrose Avenue were closed for the investigation. Traffic was being redirected into the Kennedy reversible lanes.
Shortly before 8 a.m., lanes on the Kennedy and Edens expressways were reopened. Further details were not immediately available.
