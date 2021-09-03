Chicago Traffic: Kennedy, Edens IB lanes reopen near Montrose for shooting investigation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10995802" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Scary video shows a driver going the wrong way on the Stevenson Expressway Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have reopened the southbound lanes of the Kennedy and Edens expressways at Montrose Avenue to investigate a shooting Friday morning.A man told police that his vehicle was shot at on the southbound lanes of I-90 at about 5:25 a.m. Police said the vehicle sustained damage from the shooting but the man was not injured.At approximately 7:10 a.m., all lanes southbound on I-90 near Montrose Avenue were closed for the investigation. Traffic was being redirected into the Kennedy reversible lanes.Shortly before 8 a.m., lanes on the Kennedy and Edens expressways were reopened. Further details were not immediately available.