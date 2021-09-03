Video captures driver going wrong way on Stevenson Expressway in Burr Ridge

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A wrong-way driver on the Stevenson Expressway was captured on video Friday morning.Illinois State Police said they received multiple calls about a driver going northbound in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Kingery Highway in Burr Ridge just before 2 a.m.The person who shot the video said several drivers swerved to get out of the way.Police did manage to stop the wrong-way driver, who was taken into custody. Charges are pending.It is not known how long the driver was going the wrong way or where they entered the expressway.