3 CFD firefighters injured in Back of the Yards fire; 27 displaced

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three firefighters were injured and dozens were displaced after a fire involving two homes on Chicago's South Side early Thursday morning, according to CFD.

The fire broke out in the 4500-block of South Hermitage Avenue sometime before 1 a.m. in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

CFD said two firefighters were taken for treatment in good condition, and another, who was stable, was taken to Stroger Hospital.

Twenty seven people were displaced as a result of the blaze.

