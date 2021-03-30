Large fire burning outside Brighton Park paper recycling plant | Watch live

Containers of acid now burning at the 2 11. CTA killing power on cta system nearby. Rail service to Midway suspended. pic.twitter.com/6H2wlBPGUs — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 30, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is working to control a fire in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.Chopper7 was over the scene just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at a paper recycling plant near 48th and Christiana. Gusty winds appeared to fan the flames as piles of paper stored outside the building burned.Service on the Orange Line has been temporarily suspended between Midway and Western due to the fire near the Kedzie station, the CTA tweeted.So far, there are no reports of injuries. It's not clear what started the fire.