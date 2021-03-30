Large fire burning outside Brighton Park paper recycling plant | Watch live

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is working to control a fire in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.

Chopper7 was over the scene just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at a paper recycling plant near 48th and Christiana. Gusty winds appeared to fan the flames as piles of paper stored outside the building burned.



Service on the Orange Line has been temporarily suspended between Midway and Western due to the fire near the Kedzie station, the CTA tweeted.

So far, there are no reports of injuries. It's not clear what started the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
