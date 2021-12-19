Cragin fire latest in days in Chicago area to leave 1 dead, others seriously hurt, CFD says

5153 Grand still and box two story. Rescues in progress details to follow pic.twitter.com/J6M5sBoMc6 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 19, 2021

Two transports from the still and box on Grand. One victim very critical to community first. Second victim serious to west suburban. pic.twitter.com/mXPaqlq7Dd — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 19, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A deadly fire Saturday night on Chicago's Northwest Side is the latest in a rash of serious blazes in the area over the last few days.The American Red Cross is stepping in to help after one person died, a pet was killed and at least two others were injured in an apartment fire on the city's Northwest Side Saturday night.The fire broke out in a two-story building near West Grand and North Laramie avenues in the city's Cragin neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m., according to Chicago fire officials.When CFD arrived, rescues were already underway, officials said.One person was taken to Community First Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead, officials said. Another was listed in serious condition at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.One victim was said to be in critical condition at a nearby hospital, as well, according to CFD's twitter. Another refused treatment at the scene.A dog also died after the incident.Officials did not give any details about the victim killed as of Sunday morning."We went to do some Christmas shopping and then I get a call from my friend saying my house is burning down," resident Julissa Duran said. "I thought he was joking and we come home to this."The cause of the fire is unknown.Crews had not been able to complete a search of the structure due to the building's instability as of later Saturday evening.The American Red Cross is helping those displaced by the blaze.A Chicago firefighter is still seriously hurt as of Sunday morning, after a basement fire in the city's Belmont Central neighborhood Thursday morning.Eladio Gomez, 37, was killed in that blaze, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office announced.On Friday morning, multiple firefighters were hurt in Cicero while trying to rescue one of their own.