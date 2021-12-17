CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Three firefighters were injured while rescuing another from a house fire in west suburban Cicero Friday morning.
RELATED: Chicago firefighters ordered to comply with city's COVID vaccine mandate
The fire broke out in a two-story house in the 5400 block of 30th Place at 5:45 a.m., according to officials.
Firefighters were entering the house when the first floor collapsed, causing the firefighter to fall into the basement, officials said.
RELATED: Teens escape deadly apartment fire by climbing out 4th-floor window, sliding down poll: VIDEO
The firefighter, identified by officials as 30-year-old Patrick Phillips, was transported to Loyola Hospital with second-degree burns to his neck and first-degree burns to his back and chest.
Three other firefighters suffered minor burns while rescuing Phillips, officials said.
"Once again we see how a fire is both a danger to residents and a danger to the firefighters who respond to the fires and our emergencies. We wish Firefighter Patrick Phillips a swift recovery," said President Larry Dominick.
Phillips joined the department about a year ago and is expected to make a full recovery.
The fire has since been extinguished and is under investigation, officials said.
Multiple firefighters injured rescuing another after fire causes floor collapse in Cicero
Firefighter Patrick Phillips suffered 1st and 2nd degree burns but is expected to make a full recovery, officials say
FIREFIGHTER INJURED
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News