Multiple firefighters injured rescuing another after fire causes floor collapse in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Three firefighters were injured while rescuing another from a house fire in west suburban Cicero Friday morning.The fire broke out in a two-story house in the 5400 block of 30th Place at 5:45 a.m., according to officials.Firefighters were entering the house when the first floor collapsed, causing the firefighter to fall into the basement, officials said.The firefighter, identified by officials as 30-year-old Patrick Phillips, was transported to Loyola Hospital with second-degree burns to his neck and first-degree burns to his back and chest.Three other firefighters suffered minor burns while rescuing Phillips, officials said."Once again we see how a fire is both a danger to residents and a danger to the firefighters who respond to the fires and our emergencies. We wish Firefighter Patrick Phillips a swift recovery," said President Larry Dominick.Phillips joined the department about a year ago and is expected to make a full recovery.The fire has since been extinguished and is under investigation, officials said.