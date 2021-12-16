Chicago firefighter among 4 critically injured in Belmont Central apartment fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A firefighter was critically injured battling a fire on the Northwest Side early Thursday morning.Chicago fire officials said three other people were also hurt in the blaze.The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. in the basement of a two-floor apartment building in the 3100-block of North Marmora Avenue, right next to St. Ferdinand Church in Belmont Central, Chicago police said.Chicago fire said the victims besides the firefighter who were injured include two men and a woman, who was taken to Loyola Hospital. All three suffered burns and were also critically injured.The firefighter, who had been with the department for only a year, was taken to Community First Hospital, where other firefighters began to gather early Thursday morning.A man who lives in the building said his dog woke him up and so did the strong smell of smoke. Fire crews got there rather quickly, with a fire station just five minutes away.The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but the blaze was put out about 3:30 a.m.Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt asked the community to pray for those injured during a press conference later Thursday morning."This is heartbreaking to be standing here this morning for this, right before the holidays, and families fighting, you know, hoping and praying their loved ones will make it," she said.She called basement fires "tricky" and emphasized the fact that smoke detectors can save lives.