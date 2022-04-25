Chicago police chasing CFD ambulance stolen in Chinatown | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are chasing a stolen city ambulance, which they said was taken in Chinatown Monday afternoon.Police said at about 4:40 p.m. a Chicago Fire Department ambulance was parked in the 200-block of West Cermak. Police said it was stolen by an unknown offender while it was parked on the street.Police have not offered any further details about the circumstances of the theft. It was not known if there were any injuries to CFD personnel or to civilians. Officials said no one was in the ambulance when it was stolen.The thief fled southbound onto the Stevenson Expressway, with police in pursuit.As of 6 p.m., the ambulance had made it nearly to Braidwood and its back left tire had blown out and it was driving on the rim.Shortly before 6:20 p.m. the ambulance slowed nearly to a stop and the driver appeared to be gesturing to and speaking with police out the window, before suddenly taking off again.The ambulance's back wheels, which now appear to be entirely stripped off rubber, have also started to smoke.