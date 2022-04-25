police chase

Chicago police chasing CFD ambulance stolen in Chinatown | LIVE

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Chicago police chasing stolen ambulance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are chasing a stolen city ambulance, which they said was taken in Chinatown Monday afternoon.

Police said at about 4:40 p.m. a Chicago Fire Department ambulance was parked in the 200-block of West Cermak. Police said it was stolen by an unknown offender while it was parked on the street.

Police have not offered any further details about the circumstances of the theft. It was not known if there were any injuries to CFD personnel or to civilians. Officials said no one was in the ambulance when it was stolen.

The thief fled southbound onto the Stevenson Expressway, with police in pursuit.

As of 6 p.m., the ambulance had made it nearly to Braidwood and its back left tire had blown out and it was driving on the rim.

Shortly before 6:20 p.m. the ambulance slowed nearly to a stop and the driver appeared to be gesturing to and speaking with police out the window, before suddenly taking off again.

The ambulance's back wheels, which now appear to be entirely stripped off rubber, have also started to smoke.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochinatownpolice chasestolen carambulance
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Former rugby star killed in Texas crash caused by teen driver: Sheriff
2 killed in crash following East Chicago police chase, officials say
6 in custody after vehicle crashes during ISP chase
Expressway rollover crash injures 5 following high-speed ISP chase
TOP STORIES
Applications for city cash assistance program open
Family robbed at gunpoint in west suburban mall parking lot: police
3 possible cases of severe hepatitis reported in IL kids
CPD says it was prepared for large weekend crowds in Millennium Park
Missing girl, 10, found dead in apparent homicide, police say
Father of 2 killed in Portage Park hit-and-run crash
Priest who served in top roles in Chicago Archdiocese dies at 69
Show More
Family sues after teen falls to death from amusement park ride
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cool
Illinois food bank sees need increase by nearly 40% in 3 months
Lincoln Park Zoo announces spring, summer event lineup
2 men dead in Chicago shootings within 20 minutes, police say
More TOP STORIES News