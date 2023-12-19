2 injured in Back of the Yards apartment fire, CFD says

The Chicago Fire Department says a woman and boy were injured in a fire at a Back of the Yards apartment building Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department says a woman and boy were injured in a fire at a Back of the Yards apartment building Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department says a woman and boy were injured in a fire at a Back of the Yards apartment building Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department says a woman and boy were injured in a fire at a Back of the Yards apartment building Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman and boy were injured in a fire at a Back of the Yards apartment building Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Flames engulfed the large apartment building in the 4700-block of as firefighters responded at about 1:24 a.m. and rushed to get everyone out.

Police and fire officials said a 47-year-old woman suffered burns to her body and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A 14-year-old boy had minor burns and is in fair condition.

Investigators will move in later Tuesday to begin their work to determine the cause.