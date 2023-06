Chicago Fire Department officials said a crash involving a CTA bus left seven people injured ont he West Side Tuesday morning.

7 injured in crash involving CTA bus on West Side: Chicago Fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven people were injured in a West Side crash involving a car and a CTA bus Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The crash occurred at Madison Street and Cicero Avenue.

Five people were transported in critical condition to several hospitals and two more were transported in good condition, fire officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.