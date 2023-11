The Chicago Fire Department is responding to an extra-alarm fire on Sheridan Road in Edgewater Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is responding to an extra-alarm fire in Edgewater Thursday morning.

The fire is in a 2 story vacant building in the 5300-block of North Sheridan Road.

No injuries have been reported.

The CTA has rerouted #151 and #147 buses because of the fire.

Further details were not immediately available.