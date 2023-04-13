Visitation held for Chicago firefighter who died while responding to Gold Coast fire

Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk will be laid to rest at a funeral Thursday after he died while responding to a Gold Coast fire.

Lt/ Jan Tchoryk died while responding to Gold Coast fire and was one of 2 firefighters who died in the line of duty last week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mourners will gather Thursday for the funeral of one of two Chicago firefighters who died in the line of duty last week.

Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk collapsed and died while responding to a high-rise fire.

Friends and family will gather at St. Joseph Ukrainian Church, where the service will begin at 10 a.m.

Wednesday night, hundreds of members of the Chicago Fire Department gathered, decked out in formal blues, to attend the visitation for Lieutenant Tchoryk at Cumberland Chapel in Norridge.

Tchoryk died battling a high-rise fire in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

An American flag was strung from two extended ladder trucks flew outside as mourners paid their respects.

Tchoryk was a Desert Storm combat Navy veteran who became a firefighter. Friends and family say he was always smiling and very proud of his Ukrainian heritage.

"He was very passionate about educating the guys and showing the importance of what is going on in the world," Lt. Rick Florczak said.

"He loved being a fireman but I don't think anybody wants to die doing what you love," longtime Chris Hanusiak said.

Tchoryk was responding to a high-rise fire last week in the gold coast when he collapsed.

The Cook County Medical Examiner says the 55 year old suffered a heart attack while climbing the stairs to get to the fire.

Tchoryk was a 26 year veteran of the department and the second Chicago firefighter to die in the span of two days, making this even more painful for his colleagues.