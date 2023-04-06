Chicago Fire Department mourning after 2 firefighters die in line of duty a day apart

The Chicago fire Department is mourning after Jan Tchoryk died during a Gold Coast high-rise fire a day after Jermaine Pelt died in West Pullman.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is in mourning after two firefighters died in the line of duty just a day apart.

Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk, 55, died after responding to a high-rise fire in Gold Coast near Lake Shore Drive Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said Tchoyrk collapsed on the 11th floor while climbing flights of stairs to the 27th floor where that fire was raging in a single unit.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Tchoyrk lived a life of service, including in the Navy, where he served overseas in Desert Storm before joining CFD in 1997.

Tchoryk had been on the job since 1997. Just hours before his death, he had been sitting in Ladder 10's passenger seat, among the first to respond to the fire. Later, it led the procession from hospital to medical examiner's office.

"I got a text from a friend that said we had another mayday," said colleague and friend, CFD Capt. Rich Savoia. "It's just a sinking, depressing kind of sick feeling in your gut."

A moment of silence was held Wednesday night ahead of the annual Valor Awards in Chicago for the two fallen firefighters.

"I also want to take a moment to acknowledge our brothers and sisters of the Chicago Fire Department as they grieve tremendous losses over the last two days," Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Eric Carter said. "In just two days, they lost two firefighters as both fought to protect this city and its residents until their last moments."

On Tuesday, 49-year-old firefighter Jermaine Pelt died trying to put out an extra alarm fire in the West Pullman neighborhood. Pelt served with the department for 18 years.

There are now two firehouses in Chicago with black and purple bunting displayed to remember these fallen firefighters.

Three other firefighters were injured in the high-rise fire, CFD officials said, and are in fair to serious condition. Two other people were injured, as well.

Funeral arrangements for the firefighters have not been released.