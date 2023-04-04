Chicago fire: 2 Chicago firefighters injured, 1 critically, in West Pullman

The Chicago Fire Department said two firefighters were injured, one critically, in the West Pullman neighborhood Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago firefighters were injured, one critically, in an extra-alarm fire in the West Pullman neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out near 120th and Wallace streets after 3:30 a.m., the fire department said.

At least three buildings have been involved in the fire.

The Chicago Fire Department said one firefighter was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition and another in serious condition.

The fire was struck shortly after 5 a.m. CFD said the fire has displaced two adults and two children.

Further details were not immediately available.