Chicago Fire Department firetruck flips on side in South Side crash; 5 firefighters injured

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 9:52AM
A Chicago Fire Department firetruck flipped on its side in a crash on the South Side, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Fire Department firetruck flipped on its side after colliding with a car on the South Side Tuesday night..

The crash occurred at about 11:25 p.m. in the 300-block of East 79th Street, police said.

Police said a vehicle ran a red light and struck the firetruck, causing the fire truck to flip on its side.

Five firefighters were transported to hospitals in good condition, police said. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries was also transported to a hospital in good condition.

Police said the driver of the car will be issued traffic citations. Further details were not immediately available.

