Ammonia leak at SW Side business prompts Chicago Fire Department hazmat response

Area residents told to shelter in place

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 27, 2023 11:39AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is responding to an ammonia leak at a business in the West Lawn neighborhood Thursday morning.

Fire officials said it is a Level 2 Hazmat response for the leak.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene as the fire department closed streets around the Lang Ice business in the 3600-block of West 59th Street.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said area residents have been told to shelter in place because of the ammonia leak.

Langford said a large ammonia plume was visible coming from the building. He said hydrants are flooding the streets to get water in the sewer system since some ammonia was detected in nearby sewers.

There are no reports of any injuries.

