Investigators to look into cause of deadly Kenwood fire that spread to multiple floors of high-rise

Investigators will begin Thursday to look into what caused a deadly apartment fire in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters were back on the scene of a deadly high-rise fire early Thursday morning, and investigators are expected to start trying to determine a cause of the blaze.

One woman died and nine others were hurt in the incident, including a firefighter, at an apartment building on South Lake Park Avenue Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 15th floor of the 25-story Harper Square Co-Op building in the 4800-block of South Lake Park Avenue just after 10 a.m.

Wind caused the fire to spread very quickly, going vertically from floor to floor all the way up to the 24th floor.

It took hundreds of firefighters to knock out the flames, and the elevators were out, so all of the equipment had to be lifted up manually.

One woman was killed, found on the 15th floor. Eight other residents were injured.

Many who live in the high-rise are devastated at the loss.

WATCH: CFD officials provide update on deadly high-rise fire

"She said, 'you've got to get out, you got to get out!' I said, 'what? where?' She said, 'there's a fire, you've got to go!" Leanne Faine said.

The Salvation Army stepped in to provide their support by delivering meals to residents.

Three hundred firefighters were responding to the scene.

The identity of the woman killed has not yet been released, but those who knew her said she was a retired teacher in her 80s.

A close friend got the devastating news as she looked on praying for the best.

"I grew up here in the building, and I always viewed her as an aunt," said the victim's friend, Jauntanne Mayes. "I came back to check on to see how she was doing, if she was OK, because I had been trying to call and call and nobody had been able to reach her."

Some residents who were able to get out safely self-evacuated the building. Many more were asked to shelter in place.

Residents said their fight or flight reactions kicked in when the fire started.

"I looked out my window and saw the flames. They were right up under me," said Margo King.

King said she smelled the smoke, went to her window and saw flames bursting from a floor below her. She ran.

"I opened it and stuck my head out. The flame was coming out so bad. It scared me so bad," King said. "My eyes started burning, my throat got sore. That's why I put my mask on in the house. Crazy."

Hours later, she returned to see the extent of the damage and found her unit destroyed.

Bankole Oluyinka was at home with her daughter when the fire broke out. She said she was told by building officials to stay inside her unit.

"I don't know why they asked us to stay inside. My daughter kept calling them, what do we do?" Oluyinka said.

"My mom, she can't take the stairs, but she was told the same thing," said fellow resident, David Walker.

Fearing for their lives, they decided to run down 23 flights of stairs.

"The smoke was everywhere, I was shaken up, not until I saw the fire I had to run out," Oluyinka said.

Leanne Faine said a neighbor knocked on her door to tell her and her husband about the fire.

"We ran down the stairs -- we are on the eighth floor -- they told us it was 15 and up, so we didn't know what to do. We ran down to the garage and got our car," Faine said. "He just had a pacemaker put in. We were afraid because he can't go down the steps like we can. He's got to ease down the steps. I was so frayed, I said, 'Come on baby, come on, we can't get burned up in here, let's go, come on!'"

Phyllis Powell was at work nearby when her husband's caregiver alerted her. They made it out of their unit but got stuck on the seventh floor.

"We tried to leave and fireman said we had to stay in place because we were three floors down from our place. We just had to stay. Couldn't go down or couldn't go up," Powell said.

Another resident said a worker in the building told her about the fire.

"I asked, 'Are we evacuating?' And he said no and he stayed calm, so I stayed calm. I didn't realize the severity of it until I saw on the news," said resident Astrid Exorthe.

She and others did evacuate on their own, mainly due to the smoke and water damage. However, fire officials said self-evacuating can put people in danger.

"The protocol that we use with the Chicago Fire Department when dealing with a high-rise building, some units would be best for shelter in place and others evacuate," Langford said. "What we generally do is evacuate the floor above and below the fire, depending upon the size of the building and the footprint of the building. A building like this, if you are some distance away and floors down and above, the fire is not spreading laterally, it is spreading vertically, so you are safe in some of the units."

"High-rise building is fire resistance construction -- is built with fire separations built in. The doors are fire rated doors to the apartment units. The stairways are enclosed, the hallways -- it's set up so you can remain in your unit and still be safe," Furman explained.

Regardless, many people with loved ones in the building went into panic mode as the flames grew.

"I cried because I knew that was her building," said Latina Brown, whose mom lives in the building."

Brown said, at first, she couldn't reach her mother, who lives on the 15th floor. However, she later learned her mother was at work.

"I was just a concerned daughter. I just wanted to make sure my mom was safe and she is OK," Brown said.

"I decided to come downstairs to check everything out," one building resident said. "I noticed people looking up at the building and then I just went downstairs and I saw that the fire was blazing at that time. I called my mom because my aunt is still in the building. Right now she is safe in someone else's unit.

"A lot of people live here. A lot of people have been living here for 30 and 40 years so this is certainly devastating to me and them and their families," State Representative Lamont Robinson said. "We want to thank the first responders for containing the fire."

Looking up at the damage to their unit, Oluyinka said she is thankful that she and her daughter made it out safely.

"I am alive. My daughter is alive. That's enough for me. Even though I lost everything, I am alive. That's the most important thing," she said.

The I-Team reports that the building has failed its seven last inspections by the Department of Buildings (DOB), including one on Dec. 1, 2022, for not testing the fire alarm and evacuation system.

"The Department of Buildings (DOB) takes public safety and quality of life issues very seriously. Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the resident who passed away, the residents and firefighter that sustained injuries, and all those impacted by today's tragic fire," DOB said in part in a statement.

DOB also said during an inspection on Nov. 7, 2022, violations for the interior door tags, exterior masonry and for failing to file the required high-rise exterior wall report were noted. The DOB also referred the violations to the Department of Law, which filed an enforcement action in the Circuit Court of Cook County, officials said. The court case is scheduled to be hears on Feb. 2.

"DOB inspectors were on the scene of today's tragic fire and will work closely with the Chicago Fire Department in its investigation and assessment of the damage," DOB added.

The apartment building, which was built in 1970, has 298 apartments in it, with about 267 units occupied, officials said.

Sources also tell ABC7 Chicago that individual units in this building do not have sprinklers.

The head of the Northern Illinois Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board pointed out that after the deadly 2003 fire at the Cook County Administration Building, the city passed an ordinance requiring all residential high rises to pass what's called a "life safety evaluation."

RELATED: Advisory board urges Chicago to reevaluate fire safety ordinance, require fire sprinklers

The ordinance does not require sprinklers as long as buildings put in passive measures, such as self-closing doors to contain a fire.

"In this fire, the fire did have an opportunity to escape so it did effect other units, so we can see a building that has passed the life safety evaluation still does not get the job done," said Erik Hoffer, the director of the Northern Illinois Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board.

Hoffer is urging the city of Chicago to re-evaluate its fire safety ordinance.

It is unknown how many residents have been displaced by the fire.

"While the situation is still evolving, many residents at this time are telling us that they have a place to stay. Our volunteers will help impacted residents with casework, health services and disaster mental health support, and shelter if residents indicate there is a need," the Red Cross said.