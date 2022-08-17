Man pulled from Lake Michigan in critical condition after falling into Diversey Harbor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was transported to a hospital in critical condition after the Chicago Fire Department said he fell into Diversey Harbor.

Fire officials said the man slipped and fell into the harbor near 2601 North Cannon Drive.

Divers were sent into the water and the man was located and pulled from the water. He was then transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, fire officials said.

