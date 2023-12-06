Woman critically injured in Lawndale fire; 2 CPD officers hurt after porch collapse

Chicago police said a woman was critically injured in a Lawndale fire and two responding officers were injured after a porch collapsed.

The fire occurred at about 1:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200-block of South Kedvale Avenue, police said.

Flames went racing through the home and police said the officers were hurt when the front porch collapsed.

The two officers were transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, Chicago Fire Department officials said. The woman, 75, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors watched as fire crews tried to control the flames. Earlier, first responders rushed to get some neighbors to safety.

"The fireman bust in my door and said I had to get out. I said, 'Hold up' and they bust it down and I looked up and the flames were coming out of the roof and I said 'Oh my God I had no idea.'" neighbor Sylvester Jackson said.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.