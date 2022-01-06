Chicago firefighter funeral: Friends, family to gather to say goodbye to MaShawn Plummer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friends and family will say their final goodbye at a funeral Thursday for a Chicago firefighter who died in the line of duty
MaShawn Plummer died last month after fighting a fire on the city's Northwest Side that also killed a civilian.
A visitation was held for Plummer Wednesday night. A final visitation will be held at 9 a.m. at House of Hope Church, 752 E. 114th St.
Following the final visitation, funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a procession to Oak Woods Cemetery on 67th Street.
The 30-year-old Chicago rookie firefighter was honored at a South Side funeral home by his brothers and sisters in uniform for his ultimate sacrifice.
A Chicagoan who grew up in Englewood, Plummer was also a college graduate who had studied pre-law but ultimately decided to join the fire department.
"Instead of being a lawyer he decided, because he has a beautiful heart, to save people," neighbor Dolores Johnson said. "That's why he went to be a fireman."
Johnson said she watched Plummer grow up right across the street.
"Everybody was crazy about him," she said. "Everybody loved him. We loved him to death. Like I said....respectful, just a sweet young man."
Plummer collapsed while battling a fire in the Belmont-Central neighborhood back on December 16. He was in the basement of a building on North Mamora and was pulled out and rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries just over two weeks ago.
"It's sad. He was a good guy," neighbor Arnetta Carr said. "His family brought him up real good. I give them a pat on their back, he was a good boy."
Another man who lived in the building, 37-year-old Eladio Gomez, also died in the fire. But neighbors say Plummer's efforts were to save more lives. The man who could have pursued a career as a lawyer chose to protect his city.
"He was a beautiful young man! With a good heart and well educated," Johnson said.
"He had a heart for everybody," Carr added.
Plummer was a member of the Engine 94 firehouse in the Portage Park neighborhood. He had just celebrated his first anniversary as a firefighter/EMT in December.
