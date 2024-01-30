WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Old Town apartment building fire leaves 3 injured, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 10:51AM
3 injured in Old Town apartment building fire
Chicago police said three people were injured after a fire in an Old Town apartment building on Wells Street Monday night.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured after a fire in an Old Town apartment building Monday night, Chicago police said.

The fire broke out at a four-story building in the 1400-block of North Wells Street at about 11:51 p.m., police said.

Everyone made it out of the building, with two people being transported to a hospital in fair condition for smoke inhalation and a third transported with a possible ankle injury, police said.

Connor Weston, who lives on the fourth floor, said his pet is missing.

"I don't know where my cat is at," Weston said. "They kicked out both of our doors actually, the rear and the main entrance. My bathroom is almost destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW