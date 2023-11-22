Chicago Fire Department battles extra-alarm fire in Logan Square warehouse

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled a massive extra-alarm fire in a Logan Square warehouse Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out just before midnight in the 2700-block of North Pulaski Road.

The Chicago Fire Department says the fire started near the back of the warehouse.

It's not clear how many people were inside at the time but no one was injured.

The impacted building appears to be an industrial factory. Fire officials said the buildings next to it are still safe and intact.

At one point, the fire response was raised to a third alarm and a hazardous materials response was also needed. The HazMat response was struck and firefighters remained on the scene Wednesday morning battling hotspots.

The fire has forced the CTA to reroute some buses in the area.