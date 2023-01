Chicago Fire Department battles extra-alarm warehouse fire on West Side

Chicago firefighters pour water on a West Side warehouse as they battle an extra-alarm blaze.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department battled an extra-alarm fire in a West Side warehouse Tuesday morning.

The fire was in a one-story warehouse in the 4500-block of West Fulton Street.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene, where flames could be seen pouring through the roof of the warehouse.

The fire raged for more than an hour and around 7:45 a.m., CFD said it had been struck.

There are no reports of any injuries. Streets in the area have been closed.