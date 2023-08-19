Chicago fire: 1 critically injured in Lakeview high rise fire, CFD says

Chicago fire officials said one person is in serious to critical condition after a fire in a Lakeview high rise building.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said one person is in serious to critical condition after a fire in a Lakeview high rise building.

The Chicago Fire Department said firefighters responded to the report of a fire around 6 p.m. They found a fire on the 15th floor of a high rise apartment building in the 400-block of West Melrose.

The fire was struck out a short time later, and one person was taken to a local hospital in serious to critical condition.

Firefighters are still working to search the building for any other affected persons, and ventilate the smoke.

What caused the fire was not immediately clear. No further details have been released.