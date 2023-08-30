Chicago fire: Flames rip through Chicago Lawn house

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire ripped through a bungalow in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Flames were shooting out of the home in the 6100-block of South Whipple Street.

The fire broke overnight in the single-family home, and created heavy damage to the home displacing those inside. Flames were shooting from the top of the home and there was heavy damage to the back.

It's not clear if there were residents inside although a family was seen near the home wrapped in blankets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Further details on the fire were not immediately available.