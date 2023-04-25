Chicago Fire FC breaks ground on new soccer training facility

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Football Club broke ground on a new performance center Tuesday.

The plan is to reinvent this space for the Chicago Fire Football Club as Mayor Lori Lightfoot along with team officials broke ground on a new state-of-the-art facility

The facility is on 30 acres of land, formally used for public housing will soon be the spot for the 53,000-square foot facility near 13th and Loomis streets on the Near West Side.

Chicago City Council reverses vote, backs Chicago Fire FC facility on housing authority land

Chicago Fire agreed to invest $8 million back into the community in the form of rehabbed low-income housing and creating safe spaces for area youth.

"We will fulfill our commitment for mixed-income at Roosevelt Square, so nothing is lost here," Chicago Housing Authority CEO Tracy Scott said. "We get funds to improve ABLA-Brooks Homes and Loomis Courts, jobs and exposure to careers, new recreational facilities, greenspace and we can build the new housing that we've committed to on other vacant CHA and city-owned land and the city gets a new corporate headquarters with hundreds of workers and jobs and careers."

But, not everyone is happy with this deal. Some residents have voiced their concerns that there will not be enough space or housing for those on waitlists for a place to live. Some are even protested the groundbreaking Tuesday.

The almost $100 million privately-funded project is expected to be complete by summer of next year.