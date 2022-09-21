Chicago City Council reverses vote, backs Chicago Fire FC facility on housing authority land

The Chicago City Council reversed an earlier vote and approved a proposal to build a Chicago Fire training facility on housing authority land.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council reversed an earlier vote and voted to approve a proposal to build a training facility for a soccer team on land owned by the housing authority despite objections.

The $80 million, 24-acre facility for the Chicago Fire FC would be on the site of the former ABLA homes on the Near-West Side.

Supporters say the project will benefit the neighborhood while critics of the project say it takes land desperately needed for affordable housing, to benefit a sports team.