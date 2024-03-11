2 critically injured in South Chicago apartment fire, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were critically injured in a fire in a South Chicago apartment building Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The fire broke out in an 8th floor apartment in the 9100-block South Chicago Avenue at about 11:38 p.m.

A 64-year-old man and a woman were both transported to hospitals in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not known.

