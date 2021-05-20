Chicago FOP issues no-confidence vote in Mayor Lightfoot, Chicago police top brass

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police has announced a unanimous vote of no confidence in Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter.

Union president John Catanzara said one reason for that decision is the growing frustration over officers' working conditions, citing long shifts and instances when days off were canceled.

This is not the first time the Fraternal Order of Police has issued a no-confidence vote. They did so with Eddie Johnson in 2019 and with Jody Weis in 2009, when each of them served as police superintendent.
