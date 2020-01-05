Newsviews: Chicago Foundation for Women

By 2030, the Chicago Foundation for Women hopes to increase economic security among women in the Chicago area and end gender bias.
That's just one goal for the foundation, which believes that by investing in women and girls you invest in stronger, more stable families and communities.
President and CEO of the Chicago Foundation for Women Felicia Davis joined ABC7 to talk about why women need to vote and what it means to have a woman leading the city of Chicago.
