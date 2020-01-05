Newsviews: Chicago Foundation for Women

Politics

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we start the new year, instead of looking back we're looking ahead to the next decade.

By 2030, the Chicago Foundation for Women hopes to increase economic security among women in the Chicago area and end gender bias.

President and CEO of the Chicago Foundation for Women Felicia Davis joined ABC7 to talk about why women need to vote and what it means to have a woman leading the city of Chicago.



That's just one goal for the foundation, which believes that by investing in women and girls you invest in stronger, more stable families and communities.

For more information about the Chicago Foundation for Women, visit www.cfw.org.
