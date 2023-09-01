Celebrate food and travel at Chicago Gourmet 4-day festival

We're in the kitchen with James Beard award-winning and Michelin-starred chef Beverly Kim.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Thursday, September 21 through Sunday, September 24, the Illinois Restaurant Association will feature several culinary adventures. It's called "All Roads Lead to Gourmet."

Chef Beverly Kim joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to speak about her involvement with the upcoming event. Kim is the executive chef and owner of Parachute in the Avondale neighborhood. The weekend festival will happen at the Harris Theater rooftop at Millennium Park. It is located at 205 E Randolph Street in Chicago.

"Travel is a chef's greatest ingredient. It reminds us of where we've been and where we can go," said Sam Toia, President and CEO, Illinois Restaurant Association. "It turns us all into the greatest of storytellers," said Toia.

