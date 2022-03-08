Go Green Community Fresh Market opens in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new grocery store opened Tuesday in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, which means a lot to residents who don't have many places to shop for groceries.The Go Green Community Fresh Market has generated a lot of excitement at the corner of 63rd Street and Racine Avenue.The market is bringing fresh food to the community and challenging other stores to do the same."I've been bragging about this for months because it's something that I have seen the need for for years living in the neighborhood and now we finally have it," Jones said.The two-floor market offers fresh food and ready-to-eat meals along with essential groceries.Organizers broke ground on the market nearly two years ago, saying this is progress toward food access and equity for Englewood residents.The project is the work of the Inner City Muslim Action Network, known as IMAN, a non-profit community-led organization."IMAN has been working around the issue of corner stores in Black and Brown communities on the South and West sides of Chicago for the last 25 years," said Alia Bilal, deputy executive director of IMAN. "We very early on had the vision to create an alternative business model in these neighborhoods."Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on hand to celebrate the store opening. The city contributed about $1.5 million through the Chicago Opportunity Fund for the $5 million project.Officials with IMAN said prices are affordable and they hope the store can be a model for others around the city and the country.