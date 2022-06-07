Student arrested for bringing gun to Curie High School in Archer Heights

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a student was arrested for bringing a gun to his Archer Heights high school Monday.Police said they were called to Curie High School around 9:30 a.m. for a 15-year-old boy in possession of a gun.School officials said they were told one of the students had brought a gun to school and immediately contacted police.The teen was taken into custody and charges are pending. No one was injured, school officials said.A letter was sent out to parents, saying in part, "I am committed to ensuring a safe and positive environment at school, and I know that situations like this can be concerning for our community."The Chicago Public Schools Office of Safety and Security is also involved.