guns

Student arrested for bringing gun to Curie High School in Archer Heights

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Gun and bullets.

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a student was arrested for bringing a gun to his Archer Heights high school Monday.

Police said they were called to Curie High School around 9:30 a.m. for a 15-year-old boy in possession of a gun.


RELATED: Crete-Monee School District expels 8th grader after loaded gun brought to school

School officials said they were told one of the students had brought a gun to school and immediately contacted police.

The teen was taken into custody and charges are pending. No one was injured, school officials said.


READ MORE: Mother charged after Disney Magnet School student, 7, injured after gun goes off in backpack

A letter was sent out to parents, saying in part, "I am committed to ensuring a safe and positive environment at school, and I know that situations like this can be concerning for our community."

The Chicago Public Schools Office of Safety and Security is also involved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoarcher heightshigh schoolchicago public schoolschicago police departmentguns
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUNS
Matthew McConaughey calls for 'gun responsibility' in op-ed
Rittenhouse corrects himself after Texas A&M said he's not a student
Cook Sheriff Dart calls for ammunition regulations
Lawyers who sued Sandy Hook gunmaker retained by Uvalde victim's dad
TOP STORIES
Man in ICU after stabbing at west suburban gym
South suburban shook infant daughter who later died, police say
Rittenhouse corrects himself after Texas A&M said he's not a student
Chicago residents can now be reimbursed for security equipment: mayor
'Look at this monster!': Great white shark spotted along Jersey Shore
Body of Alex Murdaugh's housekeeper to be exhumed, examined
Proud Boys leader, 2 more Illinoisans charged in Jan. 6 attack
Show More
Live Radar: Rain, storms move through Chicago area
Robber with machete on NW Side may be linked to other incidents
Gas prices impacting community groups, social service agencies
Watch: Ring doorbell video shows bear sniffing around home
VIDEO: Purse-snatching victim seen being beaten by 3 women, police say
More TOP STORIES News