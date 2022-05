CHICAGO (WLS) -- A seven-year-old student suffered a graze wound after a gun went off at Disney Magnet School on Chicago's North Side Tuesday morning, officials said.Officials said students were handling a gun at the school at 4140 N Marine Drive when it accidentally went off.A seven-year-old suffered a graze wound to the stomach and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, officials said. It is believed the student's injuries are non-life-threatening.Further details on the incident were not immediately available. Area Three detectives are investigating.