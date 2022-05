UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The board of education for Crete-Monee School District 201-U decided to expel an 8th grade student who brought a loaded gun to school.It happened at the Crete-Monee Middle School last week. No one was hurt, but the school was put on a soft lockdown.A spokesman for School District 201-U said a security guard noticed an unattended backpack in the cafeteria around 10:50 a.m. The backpack was searched and a loaded gun was found inside.