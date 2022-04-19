gas prices

Bloom Township offering seniors free gas; Willie Wilson to decide on another giveaway

Gas price has stabilized, but is expected to surge again
By Stephanie Wade
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Gas prices have stabilized, but experts are predicting another surge.

That's why a gas giveaway Tuesday, and another announcement from businessman Willie Wilson are making news.

Bloom Township Supervisor Thomas Somer and township trustees have made thousands of free gas cards available Tuesday to senior citizens who live in Bloom Township.

The program begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m. at 425 S. Halsted St. in Chicago Heights.

Attendees must be 65 or older and bring a valid state ID and mail that show proof of address in Bloom Township.

RELATED: Chicago businessman Willie Wilson to announce decision Tuesday on potential 3rd gas giveaway

Meanwhile, mayoral candidate Wilson is also holding a news conference Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., where he's expected to announce plans about another potential gas giveaway.

This would be his third gas giveaway. The last one he held was worth $1 million.

Wilson said Illinois drivers pay the second highest taxes at the pump in the nation.

The state tax accounts for 39 cents per gallon, the city adds 8 cents per gallon and Cook County adds 6 cents, along with sales tax.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, after receiving some criticism, has also tweaked her gas card giveaway proposal once again, which will now go before City Council Wednesday.
