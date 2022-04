Chicago businessman Willie Wilson to announce decision Tuesday on potential 3rd gas giveaway

WATCH: Hundreds of cars line up for Chicago-area free gas giveaway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago businessman Willie Wilson said he will announce Tuesday whether or not he will hold a third gas giveaway.Wilson have away a total of $1.2 million in gasoline during his first two gas giveaways.A third gas giveaway would be Wilson's first since he announced earlier this month that he is running for mayor of Chicago for a third time. "The city has not suspended its gas tax, the state has kept its gas tax at 39 cents a gallon, and the county has not acted at all. Our citizens are struggling with the highest inflation and food prices in 40 years," Wilson said. "Soaring gas prices have caused a hardship for too many of our citizens. I will announce on Tuesday whether there will be a third free gas giveaway."Wilson will announce his decision on a third gas giveaway at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.