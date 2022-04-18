Chicago businessman Willie Wilson to announce decision Tuesday on potential 3rd gas giveaway

Wilson have away a total of $1.2 million in gasoline during his first two gas giveaways.
The video in this story is from a previous report
A third gas giveaway would be Wilson's first since he announced earlier this month that he is running for mayor of Chicago for a third time.
RELATED: Businessman Willie Wilson's 2nd Chicago gas giveaway smoother but not without hiccups
"The city has not suspended its gas tax, the state has kept its gas tax at 39 cents a gallon, and the county has not acted at all. Our citizens are struggling with the highest inflation and food prices in 40 years," Wilson said. "Soaring gas prices have caused a hardship for too many of our citizens. I will announce on Tuesday whether there will be a third free gas giveaway."
WATCH: Hundreds of cars line up for Chicago-area free gas giveaway
Wilson will announce his decision on a third gas giveaway at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.